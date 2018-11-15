Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Aldi are trailing behind their rivals in efforts to reduce plastic, according to new Greenpeace analysis of British supermarkets.

The campaigning group has released a new report that ranks the UK’s major supermarket chains on their efforts to tackle the plastics crisis. This follows Greenpeace analysis that indicated the UK’s largest 10 supermarkets were collectively responsible for creating 810,000 tonnes of single-use plastic every year – equivalent to more than 59 billion pieces of plastic packaging.

In partnership with the Environmental Investigation Agency, Greenpeace asked Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Co-op, Lidl, Waitrose, M&S and Iceland to share their policies on reducing plastics and calculated a ranking based on actions Greenpeace felt “demonstrated a commitment to reducing single-use plastic.” Ocado declined to participate, Greenpeace said.

It asked the supermarkets a series of 22 questions around their plans to reduce single-use plastics, influence suppliers to do so and eliminate non-recyclable plastics, then scored each chain out of ten.

Greenpeace gave Sainsbury’s the lowest score of 3.2, while Lidl and Aldi received the joint second lowest score of 4.1.