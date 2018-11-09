People outraged by the banning of Iceland’s Christmas advert on TV are taking action by signing a petition appealing for the decision to be overturned.

The advert, which was banned by the advertising regulatory body for being “too political”, has sparked anger on social media from people who disagree with it being kept off our TVs.

The high-street supermarket elected to do something different this festive period and, rather than focus on tables filled with festive food, highlight an important environmental issue in their ad.

The banned animation – originally created by Greenpeace and now available to view on YouTube – tells the story of rainforest destruction caused by palm oil production via its impact on an endangered orangutan. In April 2018, Iceland pledged to remove palm oil from all its own-brand food lines. The advert failed to secure approval on the grounds of it being “seen to support a political issue”.

