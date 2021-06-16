Several football fans are being treated in hospital for injuries caused by a Greenpeace protestor who parachuted into the stadium before France’s victory over Germany in their Euro 2020 game in Munich.

UEFA said that “law authorities will take the necessary action” for what it called a “reckless and dangerous” act.

Debris fell on to the pitch and into the stands when the parachutist got tangled in wires carrying an overhead camera, while France head coach Didier Deschamps was seen ducking out of the way of a large piece of equipment near the dugout.

The activist from Greenpeace had the words “Kick out oil Greenpeace” written on his parachute.