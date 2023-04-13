Greg James Recalls The Jaw-Dropping Response From Driver Whose Bus Hit Him On The Head

Greg James JMEnternational via Getty Images

Greg James has revealed he got a jaw-dropping response from a bus driver who hit him with their vehicle.

Speaking on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast, the Radio 1 DJ told of how he was told to “shut up” after being hit in the head by the bus.

Advertisement

Greg explained that he now gets “riled” at transport since the incident.

He said: “I got really cross at a bus driver once, because I was waiting for a bus — because I’m incredibly down to earth and take the bus — and he swooped in so quickly he hit my head. He actually hit my head.

“I was on the pavement and I went ‘mate, you just hit me in the head with your bus.’ He went ‘aw shut up’.

“I said, ‘what do you mean shut up? You hit me with your bus, look how big your bus is!’ So I get riled at transport.”

Greg said that he often suffers “road rage” as a cyclist because of other vehicles getting too close to him.

Advertisement

Greg can currently be seen hosting Rise & Fall on Channel 4 Channel 4/Simon Webb via PA Media

Elsewhere during the interview, Greg also spoke of how he can get “horrible moments of crippling self-doubt”.

The Radio 1 Breakfast Show host admitted these points often come when he is “tired, stressed and overworked”.

“But I think they’re normal and it’s good to talk about these things,” he said. “There are times where I feel I can’t do it.

“I wake up and think, ‘How am I going to do this show today? Am I any good? I’ve been doing it for ages, maybe I should be doing something else’.”

Advertisement