Rise And Fall host Greg James (centre) with the contestants Channel 4

Off the back of the success of The Traitors last year, Channel 4 launched its new reality show Rise And Fall on Sunday night.

Made by the same production company as the hit BBC series, Rise And Fall saw 16 members of the public – from all walks of life and age groups – begin the game as equals, but they soon found themselves either in a position of power as a “ruler”, or as part of the powerless as a “grafter”.

Advertisement

The grafters live in basic conditions in a basement while the rulers live in a penthouse.

The grafters work to complete a series of physically demanding games and challenges to build a cash prize fund only the rulers can win.

As the games began on Sunday night, Twitter had a lot of throughs...

The whole concept of the show reminded many people of Big Brother 3′s infamous Rich/Poor divide

I was alive when the original version of #RiseAndFall was on Channel 4. pic.twitter.com/DMPt5i9aBd — Roddy Graham (@MrRoddyGraham) March 19, 2023

Is #RiseAndFall basically just the Rich House/Poor House task from Big Brother 3? If so, needz moar Alison Hammond. — Al Fox (@MrAlFox) March 19, 2023

Ali leaving after a day also put some in mind of another Big Brother moment...

Advertisement

Even though it was no secret the show was made by the same people as The Traitors, it still drew lots of comparisons...

It's The Traitors

With a lift#riseandfall — Craig S 💛💙 (@craggsy82) March 19, 2023

I'm waiting for Maddy to start saying "You're a faithful....you're a faithful....you're a faithful...." #riseandfall — Ian Eccles (@Spinkzilla) March 19, 2023

Advertisement

Obsessed with Cheryl just deciding she's going in the lift, big Amanda off Traitors energy #riseandfall — Andrew (@andt_gk) March 19, 2023

There were also some more real-life comparisons drawn...

You could say the Rulers are a mirror of our government for the past 5 years...but let me save that for another day #RiseAndFall — 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲 (@andresaidwhat) March 19, 2023

The hint of a romance between two contestants in episode one did not impress some...

It’s the first day and Jack and Sydney are acting like this is Love Island #riseandfall pic.twitter.com/AZPYO0j7Fa — Leanne Thomas (@leeleeCThomas) March 19, 2023

Was enjoying #RiseandFall until two in the basement decided to start a romance after a day lol… it’s not love island… switching it off 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cd43O9Zli8 — Jennie ♡ (@_justjennie) March 19, 2023

The rules of the show weren’t exactly clear to everyone...

So they just get kicked out? I assumed they joined the grafters. I feel like they're doing a terrible job of explaining this #riseandfall — Patrick Campbell (@patrickc84) March 19, 2023

Advertisement

Wait so nobody falls? They just get eliminated? This isn’t being explained well. #riseandfall — Sarah essoof (@Sarah_Essoof) March 19, 2023

this is pointless. The tasks have no influence on life upstairs. #riseandfall — Andi (@AndiMcLellan) March 19, 2023

First episode is finished and I still haven’t got a clue what’s going on?? Shan’t be watching that tomorrow lmao #riseandfall — rhys (@rhyssuxx) March 19, 2023

And there were some suggestions about how it could be improved...

I loved tonight’s #riseandfall premiere, I like the concept but I am gutted that a grafter leaves the competition for good after getting eliminated instead of being put to graft, I think it would be a much better twist. — Dazz 🤍 (@darrennpassey) March 19, 2023

Many were not here for the ending...

Advertisement

Me being pissed about a cliffhanger despite seeing every episode of the traitors and should’ve seen it coming #riseandfall pic.twitter.com/U5T92tvZw2 — Natasha Blazey (@natasha_blazey) March 19, 2023

People were split as to whether they’d be tuning in again...

Every weekday evening from 10?! That’s past my bed time! #riseandfall — Maria Blackstone (@mariablackstone) March 19, 2023

😱 #riseandfall I can't believe you have left us with that cliffhanger. I need to know who has been eliminated. I really enjoyed the look of the tower and the apartments and I enjoy the concept. Can't believe it only took a day for people's true colours to come out. — Darren (@vosie) March 19, 2023