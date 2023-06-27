Gregg Wallace Shares Incredible Throwback Photo And Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing

Gregg Wallace Pool via Getty Images

Gregg Wallace has stunned his followers with a throwback picture showing him with a full head of hair.

The MasterChef judge is known for sporting a bald head, but showed off how he used to have a very different do in a post on Instagram.

In the photo, a “Young Gregg” is seen with a short black crop, as he raises some food to the camera.

His likeness to a certain One Direction singer didn’t go unnoticed, with one follower writing: “Looks like Liam Payne.”

Another agreed, saying: “Why does that look like Liam Payne?”

“Oh wow you are completely unrecognisable,” one fan later commented.

Another then questioned: “Are you sure that’s you??”

Later this week, Gregg is set to join the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox.

He will sit down with Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Greg James to give their verdict on the week’s TV on the celeb version of the hit Channel 4 show.

The pair formed a friendship after Gregg became a regular contributor on Greg’s radio show, thanks to his frequent viral moments on MasterChef.

Gregg will also be seen back with John Torode on the latest series of Celebrity MasterChef in the coming weeks, which is set to feature the likes of Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell, pop singer Jamelia and former Love Island contestant Luca Bish.