Gregg Wallace Reveals He Gets Up At 5am Every Day And Even His Meals Are Scheduled

Gregg Wallace is not what you’d call a time waster.

The MasterChef host has revealed the extent his life is managed and honestly, we’re exhausted even thinking about it.

The 57-year-old says he feels he can never rest after a health scare in 2017 saw him lose four and a half stone and create an online fitness business.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Gregg revealed he goes to bed at 8pm and gets up between 4.30 and 5am.

Advertisement

Gregg Wallace (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Mike Marsland via Getty Images

“My whole life is very managed,” he told the newspaper. “My PA, Helen, will also schedule a 20-minute nap, a 20-minute walk and 30 minutes for reading a book every day. All my meals are scheduled too.”

He added: “I’m a grafter. And once my mind starts turning I can’t get it to stop.”

Gregg also opens up about his marriage to his wife, Anna, who he met on Twitter after she sent him a message asking whether it was OK to cook duck and rhubarb together.

Advertisement

“People think meeting on Twitter is weird but – if you’re looking for romance, and who isn’t? – where can you meet people?” he said.

“People like me can’t go on dating apps. And these days, you can’t really tell anyone at work you like them. And there aren’t any discos.

“Before I met Anna people were saying to me, ‘Gregg, be careful out there. Meet a nice girl.’ What, meet someone who’s never seen me on telly before? How’s that happening? You cannot separate TV’s Gregg Wallace from the real Gregg Wallace. So what else am I supposed to do? Have them followed? Get them to fill out a questionnaire?

“I met Anna on Twitter, we bonded over food, she’s beautiful and I’m in love with her and that’s it.”