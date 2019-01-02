Greggs Has Launched A Vegan Sausage Roll Just In Time For Veganuary

Vegans and would-be vegans across the country rejoice: Greggs has unveiled a plant-based sausage roll just in time for Veganuary.

For those trying to eat fewer animal products in 2019, this will be a helpful start to your New Year, as we apparently collectively eat 1.5 million Gregg’s sausage rolls every week in the UK. Eek.

The vegan sausage roll, on sale in 950 stores from tomorrow [3 Jan], has been designed to mimic its meaty cousin as closely as possible – it has the same 96 layers of puff pastry, but with a ‘bespoke’ Quorn filling instead of pork.

And the brand won’t be capitalising on vegan diners’ purses (as many non-meat products do) – the product is the same price as a normal sausage roll, £1.