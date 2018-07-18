Is there anything better than eating a mountain of baked beige goods? Well what if we told you that you could have your favourite sausage roll for free today at lunchtime? And again tomorrow.
That’s right, Greggs (the ultimate high street purveyor of flaky pastry items) will give students a freebie when you purchase a regular sandwich deal - a sarnie and drink.
All you need to do is show your valid student ID, pay £3 for your meal deal and then choose between a sausage roll, cheese and onion bake or sweet treat for no additional charge, according to its terms and conditions page.
If you’re feeling a little more virtuous you are also entitled to pick a snack pack (naked nuts, berries and cherries, sweet mango and super seeds), an apple or a banana. But we know what you really want.
Although this deal isn’t actually a new development, it seems that lots of students weren’t aware that they qualified and have been getting very excited on Twitter about the news.
And don’t fret if you’re not a student, you can get your hands on some of the good stuff as well.
On your birthday (or within one calendar month of the big day) you can get a complimentary sweet treat which includes any item from their confectionary range: cupcakes, cream cakes or doughnuts.
Unfortunately sharing cakes, giant cupcakes and punnets of sugary goodness are not included in the deal, so you won’t be able to share with your office.
In order to qualify you’ll need to sign up to Gregg’s Rewards and given them your date of birth: a move that will also see you in line for monthly treats throughout the year.
So far in 2018 the bakery has provided free breakfast meals, porridge, crisps, Belgian chocolate pot, as well as Ribena and a salad. The options are never ending.