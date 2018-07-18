Is there anything better than eating a mountain of baked beige goods? Well what if we told you that you could have your favourite sausage roll for free today at lunchtime? And again tomorrow.

That’s right, Greggs (the ultimate high street purveyor of flaky pastry items) will give students a freebie when you purchase a regular sandwich deal - a sarnie and drink.

All you need to do is show your valid student ID, pay £3 for your meal deal and then choose between a sausage roll, cheese and onion bake or sweet treat for no additional charge, according to its terms and conditions page.

If you’re feeling a little more virtuous you are also entitled to pick a snack pack (naked nuts, berries and cherries, sweet mango and super seeds), an apple or a banana. But we know what you really want.