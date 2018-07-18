Grenfell Detectives Conduct Three Interviews Under Caution

Detectives investigating the Grenfell Tower Fire have carried out three interviews under caution as it considers whether offences including gross negligence manslaughter, corporate manslaughter and breaches of the Health and Safety Act have been committed, Scotland Yard said.

In a statement, the force said: “So far, three interviews under caution have been carried out in relation to the tragic events and it is likely that further interviews will take place in the coming weeks and months.

“The Metropolitan Police Service is considering offences including gross negligence manslaughter, corporate manslaughter and breaches of the Health and Safety Act.

“Apart from investigations into allegations of fraud, there have not been any arrests at this stage.

Yvette Williams, of campaign group Justice for Grenfell, said she welcomed the news but said it was unfortunate it had taken so long to get to the interview stage.

She told the Press Association: “We do welcome that people have been interviewed under caution.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s taken months after it happened, because if it had been somebody responsible like a member of the public, they would have been called in in June last year.

“But we do look forward to the police doing a thorough investigation and that they are already thinking ahead in terms of gross manslaughter charges can only be a positive thing.”

