The Grenfell Tower tragedy is what happens when the concerns of ordinary people are systematically ignored. That’s why it’s vital the Inquiry does not commit the same fatal errors that brought us here in the first place.

When a public inquiry examines a major disaster and loss of life, it is critical that families should have the opportunity to establish why their loved ones died.This can best be achieved by survivors being given full and unfettered opportunities to put questions to the authorities and those who can shed light on the causes of the tragedy.

In many previous public inquiries and inquests, families have been cruelly denied proper opportunities to question those responsible and hold them to account. Sadly, the Grenfell Inquiry runs the very real risk of censoring the voices of the bereaved in the same way.

Grenfell families currently have to submit questions through Counsel to the Grenfell Inquiry, who then decides with the Inquiry Chair if the question can be raised.

The Inquiry Chair will soon decide if survivors will be allowed to ask questions of those called to give evidence. For the sake of survivors, I sincerely hope he will allow residents and the bereaved to ask proper and relevant questions during the inquiry process, to avoid the risk of a ‘whitewash’ inquiry that fails the victims of this tragedy.

Without this scrutiny, a neglected group of people will be rendered a voiceless group of people. Insult will be added to grave injury. Survivors who should be at the centre of the Inquiry will find themselves at the periphery, once again ignored.