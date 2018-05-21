The insulation that was fitted on Grenfell Tower never passed the required safety tests and should never have been installed on the building, a BBC investigation has claimed.

Celotex, the manufacturer of the RS5000 insulation, used extra fire retardant in the product so that it qualified for a safety certificate, the Panorama programme has reported.

The programme believes a more flammable version of the product was then sold for public use, and the plastic foam insulation was used on hundreds of other buildings, including the refurbishment of Grenfell.

The RS5000 insulation gives off toxic fumes, which contain cyanide, when it burns, Panorama reported.

The accusations come as a public inquiry into the blaze that killed 72 people in west London last year opened on Monday.