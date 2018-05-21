The family of the youngest victim of the Grenfell Tower fire have set a heartbreaking tone for the coming weeks of the public inquiry, describing to a packed room on Monday what being truly “broken” feels like.

Struggling to hold back tears, Marcio Gomes told of holding his dead son Logan in his arms hours after escaping the west London inferno. Logan was stillborn at seven months after his family escaped from the 21st floor of the tower.

The Gomes family is just one of dozens who will be contributing to a fortnight of commemorations to mark the start the official inquiry into the blaze. The lead counsel for the inquiry, Richard Millett QC, said the testimonies would help “help us to never lose sight of who our work is for and why we are doing it”.

As the first family to pay tribute, Gomes described how Logan’s nursery had been decorated ahead of his arrival, and how after his death they had written on the walls: “twinkle, twinkle, little star, do you know how loved you are? It was our way of showing how much we loved our son Logan.”

The harrowing contributions, some of which came accompanied by photos projected on to screens, were heard at the Millennium Gloucester hotel in Kensington by an audience that included Elizabeth Campbell, the leader of Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, which owns Grenfell Tower, and Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan police, who is overseeing the criminal investigation into the fire.

As he spoke, Gomes was overcome with emotion, with many people in the inquiry audience also breaking down in tears. He described how the family had escaped the fire around 4am and just hours later, “we found out that we had lost our son, Logan, in the hospital”.

The told of the anguish he felt holding his dead son in his arms. “I just hoped he would open his eyes and make a sound but that never happened”. He said: “You don’t know what you are made of until you are broken”.

As an ultrasound image of Logan was shown on the screen to the inquiry, as his father said: “This was our little star, Logan Gomes.” Gomes said his other three children are “physically OK, and we [are] trying to move on”.