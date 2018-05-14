'Questions Must Be Answered' Say Grenfell Survivors Ahead Of Protest Outside Westminster

Many of the bereaved families of the Grenfell Tower blaze will assemble outside Westminster today, as MPs debate ongoing concerns surrounding the official inquiry into the disaster.

The protest follows a huge victory for campaigners last week when, in an apparent U-turn, the Prime Minister Theresa May agreed to appoint a more diverse panel of experts to help oversee the investigation, which has been set up to examine the circumstances leading up to the fire on June 14, which killed 71 people.

Criticism has been mounting for months after survivors and bereaved family members said the inquiry panel isn’t reflective of the very community most devastated by the blaze, with some calling it a “whitewash”.

On Monday protesters will assemble outside Westminster before attending a monthly silent march through Kensington, where the remains of Grenfell Tower still stand.

On Thursday, May announced two people will support the chairman, Judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick, for the second phase of his investigation, which is due to start hearing formal evidence later this month.

A spokesman for the campaign group Grenfell United, Adel Chaoui, who lost four relatives in the fire and co-led the petition that triggered the parliamentary debate, said survivors were “relieved” by May’s announcement.

“This panel means that the inquiry will have the expertise it needs to get to the truth of why our community was not listened to when we raised concerns, why such a dangerous refurbishment could be allowed to go ahead and all the issues that led up to that awful night.

“These are the questions that need answered to make sure this never happens again.”