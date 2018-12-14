Stormzy Joins Grenfell Survivors To Call For Removal Of 'Dangerous Cladding' On Tower Blocks

Stormzy and Adele have joined forces with Grenfell survivors to call on the government to remove “dangerous cladding” from high-rise buildings.

The two stars, and a number of other famous faces, feature in an appeal video alongside people who escaped the blaze.

Rapper Stormzy opens the appeal video by saying: “This is not a charity film, this is a clarity film.”

Families and supporters then talk about the impact of the fire, which killed 72 people, and the loved ones they lost.

“We are not asking for money, we are not asking for sympathy, we are demanding change,” they say.

“Change so families up and down country are safe in their homes. Change so that people, no matter where they live, are treated with dignity and respect.”

Adele’s voice features in the video and her song ‘Hometown Glory’ provides the soundtrack.

Rapper and activist Akala also appears, as well as Marcus Mumford.

More than 50 survivors and bereaved relatives were brought together with community supporters for the special shoot.

Karim Mussilhy, vice-chair of campaign and support group Grenfell United, said that 18 months on from the tower fire there had been no changes on the ground.

“We are approaching the second Christmas since our loved ones died at Grenfell, but we’ve seen little change on the ground and people around the country are still living in buildings with dangerous cladding,” he said.

“Too often, people in social housing are treated with indifference by people who have a duty to care for them.

“Dangerous cladding needs to be taken off buildings and we need a new regulator for social housing to reform the system so people are listened to and treated with respect.

“We lost our loved ones, but it’s not too late for others,” he added.

The appeal comes at the end of the last week of phase one of the Grenfell Inquiry.

Grenfell United is urging people to support its campaign online.