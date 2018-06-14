Adele And Stormzy Attend Grenfell Tower Memorial Service

Adele and Stormzy were among the people paying tribute to those who lost their life in the Grenfell Tower disaster on the anniversary of the tragedy.

Thursday marked one year since the blaze, which took the lives of 72 people and a memorial event was held near the site of where the tower block stood in West London.

Many of the victims’ families gathered at a service on Thursday morning, where a 72-second silence was observed to remember those who lost their lives, as well as performances from a choir of ‘Lean On Me’ and ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, the latter of which was covered as a charity single to raise money to help those affected.