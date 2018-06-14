Hugs, Tears And Gospel: How The Community Paid Tribute To Grenfell One Year On

A year after the Grenfell Tower fire, politicians, celebrities and community leaders have paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the tragedy.

As the memorial services and tribute events got underway, a minute’s silence was observed at Grenfell, Downing Street, the London fire brigade headquarters and other places around the country.

At the service in St Helen’s Church in north Kensington, hundreds of people crammed in to listen to the tributes, with dozens being asked to wait outside to ensure there was space inside for survivors and the bereaved.

The service began at 11am with a moving rendition of Amazing Grace, led by artist Damel Carayol, whose artwork – which he presented to Prime Minister Theresa May last month – stood at the front of the church.

In an emotional stream of speeches, tributes and testomonies, some people left the church in tears. The Labour MP David Lammy, who has been a vocal advocate for the survivors of the blaze, said it was a “bittersweet” moment as the community mourned those who lost their lives while celebrating unity.

“Justice, answers and the healing that follows from knowing never, ever, ever again can people die in a preventable fire, and all of those who live in the surrounding area can be so traumatised by the pain of what they saw that night and what they carry in their hearts now as a consequence.”

The chief executive of the Al Manaar mosque echoed these thoughts. “When residents, neighbours and strangers come from near and far in a spirit of togetherness, beautiful things can happen,” he said.

At 12pm, 72 seconds of silence was held in remembrance of those who died. After the service ended, bereaved family members carrying photos and bouquets released 73 white doves contained in seven wicker baskets tied with green ribbon.

At the foot of the tower, crowds gathered to pay their respects to the victims. Silence fell shortly before midday, a tribute carefully observed by those on the surrounding roads too.

A gospel choir marked the end of the minute’s quiet by gently rising into a performance of Bridge Over Troubled Water. Mourners could be seen wiping away tears as the music played, while the crowd further back swelled in numbers.