Husband Who Lost 'Perfect' Wife Of 34 Years In Grenfell Fire Moves Inquiry To Tears

Grenfell Inquiry Nicholas Burton is comforted while delivering a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, Maria del Pilar Burton, during the public hearing into the Grenfell Tower fire

A husband’s sobs were eclipsed by rapturous applause on Tuesday as he remembered “34 wonderful years” with his wife before she died after the Grenfell Tower fire. Nicolas Burton spoke of meeting and building a life with Maria del Pilar Burton, a “flamboyant” Galician known as Pily, who he initially thought was “out of my league”. Their love story gripped the second day of the public hearing into the disaster, part of ten days of testimony from bereaved families commemorating the 71 people who died on June 14 last year. Pily’s death, seven months after the fire, is considered the 72nd death due to the blaze. “I am truly blessed I had 34 years with such a person. We had fun. We laughed. We got to go through life together. It was wonderful,” Burton told the audience assembled at the Millennium Gloucester hotel conference room in Kensington. Other victims remembered on Tuesday included three generations of the same family, and Rania Ibrahim, who live-streamed the final moments of her life from the top of the tower. She died along with her two children, Fethia, five, and three-year-old Hania. Burton, a 50-year-old retired catering services manager, told the hearing that he and Pily were inseparable, and how their home on the 19th floor of the tower was always full of music, friends and laughter after he moved in “sock by sock”. “She was amazing, flamboyant, very friendly... she’d talk to everybody, anybody... she’d get into a lift and by the time she got out she’d know everybody and their family histories,” Burton said. After Pily was diagnosed with dementia in 2015 her “whole life came crashing down... she lived for other people, so bring isolated was very hard for her”, Burton said, but it was fire that really broke her.

Brandon Nicolas Burton said he spent 34 'wonderful' years with his late wife who was known as Pily

The couple had fallen asleep on the sofa when the fire climbed the tower and were awoken by a bang on the door. “It was impossible to carry my wife down 40 flights of stairs so we had to wait to be rescued,” Burton said, before describing how four firefighters had to rescue Pily, while he struggled with smoke inhalation. “I was convinced she was dead,” he told the hearing of his panic which worsened when he realised they were taken to different hospitals. “The trauma had a terrible effect on Pily’s dementia,” he recalled. “She was very distressed. How do you explain what had happened to a person in her condition? That our house had gone. Our dog had gone. Our good friends and neighbours may have passed and many friends were missing. That her parents’ ashes which we had kept in the flat had gone. “Everything was gone. It was just too much so I just had to try to explain with little bits of information to guide her through the trauma.” Burton was forced to undergo life-saving surgery in the wake of the fire due to an enlarged heart, and a short time later Pily suffered a stroke. “We managed to say a few words to each other then she fell silent,” he said. For two weeks Pily remained on life support, while Burton slept on a mattress on the floor of her room, “listening, holding her hand”. On January 29 she died.

PA Wire/PA Images 71 people died in the Grenfell Tower blaze on 14 June 2017; Maria del Pilar Burton is considered the 72nd victim

Burtain said: “She was a unique, beautiful, exceptional person until this tragedy had taken it away. It took away her dignity and everything we had in this world. And let me tell you, no matter what indignities my wife had to suffer, my Pily was perfect.” The packed Millennium Gloucester hotel conference room in Kensington, where the hearings are being heard, collectively erupted in applause for what inquiry chairman, Sir Martin Moore-Bick, called a “very moving” tribute.

Grenfell Inquiry Rania Ibrahim and her daughters Fathia and Hania who lived on the 23rd floor of Grenfell Tower