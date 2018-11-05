Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a “stomach-churning” video emerged of a group of people setting a cardboard mock-up of Grenfell Tower on fire.

The Metropolitan Police was urged by social media users to investigate the incident as a possible hate crime, after the three-minute clip started being shared on social media.

In it, a group of men and women can be seen laughing as they spark a bonfire and carry the tower, which features drawings of trapped residents in windows, into the flames.

It is not yet known who made the video, when, or where it was filmed, yet it appears to have been taken down from several Facebook and Twitter accounts on which it was shared.

Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the video, saying: “To disrespect those who lost their lives at Grenfell Tower, as well as their families and loved ones, is utterly unacceptable.”

Commander Stuart Cundy, who is leading the force’s Grenfell Tower investigation, said he was “appalled” by the “callous” clip.

He said in a statement: “A total of 71 people died in the fire at Grenfell Tower, so many people lost so many loved ones, and many more have been deeply affected. To mock that disaster in such a crude way is vile.

“I can’t imagine the distress this video will undoubtedly cause to bereaved families and survivors.

“The Met’s Grenfell Tower investigation team is taking this matter very seriously. Any offences that have been committed will be fully investigated.

“If you have information about this gathering, or were present, please contact police via 101 or @MetCC.”

Warning: distressing content below.