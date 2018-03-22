Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council has set aside millions of pounds for legal fees over the Grenfell Tower fire, to a chorus of heckling from residents.

The council approved another £3,520,000 in legal fees for the next financial year, on top of £1,787,133 already spent on outside counsel, to represent it before the public inquiry and police investigation into the fire that killed 71 people in the tower in June last year.

After half an hour of argument and heckling with residents in the public gallery, the council’s leadership team signed off the money to cries of “shame on you!”.

Council leader Elizabeth Campbell pleaded with the audience to “give us some peace” as the meeting tried to move on to the next agenda item, which was met with scorn and prompted one person to reply: “No justice! No peace!”

The councillors were force to deny the money was a “blank cheque” or that it was “nodded through” as they struggled to progress to the other five items on the agenda at the meeting.