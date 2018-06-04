Panicked 999 Call Audio Released As Part Of Grenfell Tower Inquiry

A harrowing log of emergency calls, amateur video and shocked eyewitness accounts from the night of the blaze has been released to the public as part of the Grenfell Tower fire inquiry.

Some of the footage compiled by Professor Luke Bisby reveals passer-bys aghast as the blaze races up the high-rise building and burning debris falls from it.

“I told you, I told you get out,” one man could be heard shouting in a further clip.

“Oh my god,” one woman said as huge pieces of fiery debris rained down from the blazing tower. Another could be heard sobbing as it became apparent the fire was out of control.

After the video was shown, chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said: “It is truly shocking, every time you see it, it strikes you in a very similar way, very strongly.”

The video was released as part of the first day of evidence hearings in the public inquiry, alongside five new reports detailing the source of the fire, the spread, the role the cladding of the building played in the blaze, and whether the building was in line with safety regulations.

The audio recording of the first 999 call reveals a tenant telling the operator: “Hello, hi there is a fire in flat 16 Grenfell Tower.”

“Sorry, a fire where?” the operator replies.

“Flat 16 Grenfell Tower, in the fridge,” Behailu Kebede replies.

He then tells the operator the postcode, and urges: “Come quick please”.

He repeats: “Quick, quick, quick, quick.”

The operator tells him: “They’re on their way,” and asks him to wait outside.