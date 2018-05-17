A long-awaited report on building regulations launched after the Grenfell Tower fire is being condemned as not going far enough to prevent a repeat of the tragedy, which killed 71 people in June last year.
The report by Dame Judith Hackitt stops short of calling for an outright ban on the flammable cladding blamed by many for the spread of the blaze, which broke out on the fourth floor of the west London tower block.
Instead it calls for a “wholesale change in culture” on fire safety, and greater clarity and tighter policing of guidance already in place, which says cladding must be made of material of limited combustibility.
She said: “This is a broken system that needs to be fixed. We have to put in place a new system that holds people to account … a much stronger regulatory regime that ensures that people who take short cuts or do not do what they are responsible for are held to account and see tougher sanctions as a result.
“It is a wholesale culture change. It is a much stronger regulatory regime for high-rise buildings that recognises that there is an inherently high level of risk involved.”
Dame Judith, a former chairwoman of the Health and Safety Executive, said she did not think that an outright cladding ban would work, to widespread condemnation.
Chair of the campaign group Grenfell Unitedm Shahin Sadafi said: “Worrying that a fire like Grenfell could happen again is something that keeps many of us awake at night.
“When we met Dame Judith Hackitt we asked her for an outright ban on combustable cladding. We are disappointed and saddened that she didn’t listen to us and she didn’t listen to other experts. The cladding on the Grenfell Tower was deemed to be limited combustibility, but it cost 72 lives. It must be banned. We need to hear from Government a clear promise that these dangerous materials will never be used on homes again.
“This isn’t just about cladding - the whole system of building regulation is broken. The industry has too much influence over regulation and testing, desk-top studies are totally flawed, profit is valued more than people’s safety, and residents are left powerless. All of this must change.
“This report is a start but we’ve had recommendations before, after the Lakanal House fire and they were ignored - so we’re asking Dame Judith Hackitt to finished job she has started and make sure this report leads to a serious culture change across the industry.
“Grenfell United will keep fighting until everyone is safe in their homes.”
Labour MP for Tottenham David Lammy described the review as a “betrayal and a whitewash.”
He added: “It is unthinkable and unacceptable that so many people can die in a disaster like Grenfell and one year on flammable cladding has not been banned. I will continue to stand with the Grenfell families and will continue to call for an outright ban on any combustible materials.
“The Grenfell families and the public needed a review that was fearless in standing up to the industry on behalf of all those who lost their lives in Grenfell with recommendations that ensure that an atrocity like Grenfell can never happen again.
“I simply fail to see how it is deemed appropriate for any combustible material to be used on any tower block in this country and I find it unfathomable that this review has not recommended an outright ban on the use of combustible material.”
Emma Dent-Coad, Labour MP for Kensington, echoed the sentiment by tweeting: “I honestly cannot believe the result of this review: regulating the current system is not the answer. It is a total betrayal and the government needs to take action now. Why are we having to say this? Ban flammable cladding.”
Tory peer Gary Porter, chairman of the Local Government Association, said: “The Grenfell Tower fire exposed a system for ensuring buildings are safe which is broken. Since the tragedy, the LGA has led calls for a review of building regulations and made the case for systemic change. It is good that Dame Judith’s report agrees that the current system is not fit for purpose and has set out a range of recommendations for its long-term reform.
“However, our immediate priority is to ensure that a fire like that at Grenfell never happens again, and to make certain the buildings which people live, visit and work in are safe today. It is therefore disappointing that Dame Judith has stopped short of recommending a ban on combustible materials and the use of desktop studies, both essential measures to improve safety.
“The Government should nevertheless act without delay to introduce a temporary ban on the use of combustible materials on complex and high-rise buildings and until we have a regulatory and testing system which is fit for the 21st Century. As the use and misuse of desktop studies has been at the heart of the problem, the LGA also remains clear that the use of desktop studies that attempt to approve safety compliance must also be banned.
“This would provide the clarity for building owners who need to know what they can use to replace dangerous cladding and insulation and immediately help keep buildings safer.”
Addressing concerns that the report did not go far enough to ban cladding, Hackitt described such materials as a “symptom of the system failure, which is what we need to address”.
“I’m clear that high rise buildings should only be clad in materials which are safe and non-combustible. But we must stop people putting material on the buildings that does not comply.”
She added: “The regulations and guidance that exists today already says that the only type of cladding you can use on high-rise buildings must either be of limited combustibility or must be subject to a full test.
“I don’t know of any systems containing combustible materials that have passed that test.
“Given that those are the standards that exist today, it is clear to me that to make this effective we have to go beyond simply specifying what can and can’t be used. We have to put in place gateways that hold these people to account and pick them up if they try to short-cut the system in any way.
“It is clear from Grenfell and from the other tests that have been done that despite the guidance currently saying that, people were putting other materials up, so I don’t think a ban will work.
“My investigation has determined that there are people out there taking short cuts, cutting costs and not taking responsibility for building buildings that are safe to live in.”
She concluded that indifference and ignorance led a “race to the bottom” in building safety practices with cost prioritised over safety.
Key recommendations in the report:
- A less prescriptive, outcomes-based approach to the regulatory framework to be overseen by a new regulator that can drive the right behaviours.
- Clearer roles and responsibilities throughout the design and construction process and during occupation, to ensure real accountability for building safety.
- Residents to be consulted and involved in decisions affecting the safety of their home and listened to if they have concerns.
- Residents in high rise residential buildings should have “clearer obligations” in relation to maintaining safety of flats and have the right to access fire risk assessments.
- The dutyholder for a high rise residential building should provide residents with a set of information that supports residents to better understand the layers of protection in place to keep their building safe.
- A more rigorous and transparent product testing regime and a more responsible marketing regime.
- Industry to lead on strengthening competence of all those involved in building work and to establish an oversight body.
- Government should mandate a digital standard of record-keeping for the design, construction and during the occupation of high rise residential towers, including subsequent refurbishments to those buildings.
- The report also fails to ban ‘desktop studies’ - an assessment of a product in lieu of tests. Report only suggests such ‘desktop studies’ should be used “in a very limited number of cases”