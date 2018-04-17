A man has been charged with fraud in relation to the Grenfell Tower fire which killed 71 people.
Mohammad Ali Gamoota, 31, was charged with two counts of fraud by false representation on Tuesday and will appear before magistrates on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.
A Metropolitan Police statement said: “A man has been charged with fraud relating to the Grenfell Tower fire.
“Mohammad Ali Gamoota, 31 (21.09.86) of Westminster was charged on Tuesday, 17 April with two counts of fraud by false representation.
“He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 18 April.”