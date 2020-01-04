Greta Thunberg has proved her sense of humour is very much intact despite, you know, trying to save the world.
Earlier this week, Casualty actress Amanda Henderson delivered a nugget of TV gold when she completely renamed the 17-year-old environmentalist during an appearance on Celebrity Mastermind.
After sailing through the first round of the BBC quiz show, where her specialist subject was Disney films, Amanda later came a cropper in the general knowledge round when host John Humphries asked: “The 2019 book entitled No-one Is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her name?”
Amanda’s answer? “Sharon.”
Twitter had a field day following Amanda’s gaffe, and it didn’t go unnoticed by the climate activist who has since change her Twitter name to… Sharon.
Incredible.
It’s not the first time Greta has had a little fun with her Twitter profile.
Last month, US President Donald Trump tweeted: “Greta must work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill, Greta, Chill!”
In response, Greta updated her bio to say she was “a teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend”.
And just days earlier, the teenager changed her bio to say she was a “pirralha” - the Portuguese word for brat - after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro criticised her for highlighting the plight of Brazil’s indigenous people.