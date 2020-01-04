Greta Thunberg has proved her sense of humour is very much intact despite, you know, trying to save the world. Earlier this week, Casualty actress Amanda Henderson delivered a nugget of TV gold when she completely renamed the 17-year-old environmentalist during an appearance on Celebrity Mastermind.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Greta Thunberg

After sailing through the first round of the BBC quiz show, where her specialist subject was Disney films, Amanda later came a cropper in the general knowledge round when host John Humphries asked: “The 2019 book entitled No-one Is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her name?” Amanda’s answer? “Sharon.”

2020 is cancelled pic.twitter.com/aGDZCTTQmb — Mark Smith (@marksmithstuff) January 2, 2020

Twitter had a field day following Amanda’s gaffe, and it didn’t go unnoticed by the climate activist who has since change her Twitter name to… Sharon.

Twitter Greta Thunberg