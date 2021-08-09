Greta Thunberg Speaks On Climate Crisis Report: 'We Can Still Avoid The Worst'

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is imploring the world to be “brave” after a comprehensive new climate report by the United Nations concluded a hotter future is locked in. Monday’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report declared a “code red for humanity” and said even if we lessen carbon emissions substantially, global warming is still likely to rise around 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next two decades – much earlier than some previous predictions.

Thunberg tweeted that the alarming report contained “no real surprises” and simply “confirms what we already know from thousands previous studies and reports – that we are in an emergency.” In a second tweet, she told supporters it’s “up to us to be brave and take decisions based on the scientific evidence provided in these reports.” “We can still avoid the worst consequences, but not if we continue like today, and not without treating the crisis like a crisis,” she said.

