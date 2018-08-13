'Grieving' Orca Mother Finally Abandons Dead Calf After Two Weeks

An endangered killer whale has finally abandoned the body of her dead calf after carrying it with her for more than two weeks.

The orca, known as J35, is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod after what appeared to be a prolonged grieving period of 17 days.

The Centre for Whale Research in Washington state says it watched the orca chase a school of salmon in Haro Strait west of San Juan Island on Saturday afternoon.