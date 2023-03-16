Grower Or A Shower? Scientists Have Decided The Official Lengths

Daniel Grizelj via Getty Images

Have you ever wondered if you actually have a big penis or if it’s all just for show? Well, fear not, because this new study will let you know if you really are a ‘grower,’ or a ‘shower’.

If you aren’t familiar with the term, a ‘grower’ is a person with a penis that doesn’t seem large on first appearance but as Cardi B says “if it’s up then it’s stuck,” i.e. when it’s erect it grows quite a fair bit.

But if you’re a ‘shower,’ your penis doesn’t increase that much in size when erect, which means even when it’s flaccid there’s still a lot to see. I mean, sure in theory it might look good to be a shower, but wouldn’t you love the element of surprise that comes with being a grower?

Experts have examined the distinctions between the two, so we can finally end the debate. The European Association of Urology Congress in Milan presented a study on 12 March, where doctors shared that they came to the conclusion of what actually makes men growers or showers.

The study’s lead author, Dr Manuel Alonso-Isa, emphasised that the study was not a way to measure penis size and a medical application of being a shower could mean they need a different surgical procedure when compared to someone who is a grower.

If a man’s penis grows in size by 56% or more when he’s erect that he is a grower with 24% of men a part of this group.

However, if your erection does not increase your penis size by at least 31% you are indeed a shower. According to the data, 25% of men are showers meaning, most men don’t fall into either category.

Instead, most men (51%) fall into the ‘gray zone’ which means their erection grows a bit too much to be a shower but not quite big enough to be seen as a grower.

The length of a penis can also tell you which mean falls into which category. Showers tend to have a penis length of 11.3cm (4.44 inches) when flaccid, but growers tend to have a penis length of 8.8cm (3.46 inches) when flaccid.