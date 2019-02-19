PA

A set of 50p coins celebrating the 20th anniversary of literary monster The Gruffalo have been released. The Royal Mint launched the commemorative coins depicting the distinctive beast with orange eyes, poisonous wart and purple prickles. It’s available in three different finishes, including gold, silver and the special edition “brilliant uncirculated” They will be highly collectable with a limited edition presentation and limited amount of stock – but are not for general circulation, the Royal Mint said. [Read More: A Parent’s Alternative Guide to The Gruffalo]

Hope and Glory/PA Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffer have backed the coins celebrating 20 years of the Gruffalo

The Gruffalo, written by Julia Donaldson, was first published 20 years ago, selling 13.5 million copies worldwide, accompanied by colourful illustrations from Axel Scheffler. “I can’t believe it has been 20 years since The Gruffalo was first published,” said Donaldson. “In that time, he’s been brought to life on stage and screen, featured in nature trails, library cards and book tokens and turned into a soft toy – and now he’s got his own 50p coin.” Prices start from £10 for the uncirculated coin, £65 for the silver proof coin, and £795 for the gold coin, which weighs 15.50g and with only 600 available for purchase, is the rarest of the three.

Catching a monster on a coin is a tricky task, but we’re almost there! #TheGruffalo @MagicLightPics pic.twitter.com/IsagD5exCF — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) February 17, 2019