Gucci Belt, Fila Trainers and Balenciaga Crocs: The 10 Most Popular Fashion Products Of The Moment

Big name (and big budget) brands like Gucci and Prada feature heavily on the trend report by global shopping platform Lyst, but rather than opting for a dress or outfit, people are shopping for (slightly) more affordable belts, bags and believe it or not, platform Crocs .

The world’s most popular fashion buys of the season have been revealed and interestingly the list is dominated by accessories.

When shopping from designer brands, accessories are a wise choice as they can be worn with multiple outfits, bringing the cost per wear right down compared to a dress, which may look dated by next season.

However, another way to make your wardrobe appear more luxury, without spending £270 on a belt, is by heading into vintage or charity stores for check out their accessories - Gucci belts have been done since the dawn of the luxury house and even if you can’t find a past season gem, you’ll be able to find other statement buckles that have the benefit of no-one else having exactly what you have.