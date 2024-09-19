Everyone's Confused By Gwen Stefani's New Album Cover For This 1 Reason

via Associated Press

We’ve got big news for fans of 2000s pop culture – scoubidous are back, Balamory has announced a reboot and now, music legend Gwen Stefani has a new album coming in November .

The Hollaback Girl singer shared the news on Instagram, telling her followers: “My fifth studio album, Bouquet, will be in full bloom on 15 November.”

Gwen’s Instagram followers were delighted by the news, writing, “Made my day, week, month, year, LIFE!!!” and “I CAN’T WAIT TO LISTEN you look drop dead gorgeous”.

Over on X, however, fans’ commentary took a different tone as some noticed a discrepancy between the album’s title and cover.

Reposting a Pop Crave post about Gwen’s new release, comedian and actor Cody Wimmer commented, “mama that is one flower.”

“Is she supposed to be the bouquet?” another X user asked.

“Maybe she’s talking about smells… like how you’d talk about wine? Unclear!” Cody replied.

The star used a bouquet emoji, rather than a single rose, when sharing the news on Instagram, so we’re not sure that theory holds up.

It’s now been seven years since Gwen’s last full-length album, the festive You Make It Feel Like Christmas, was released.

Fans will be treated to the album’s first song, Somebody Else’s, on Froday (20 September), the Instagram post revealed.