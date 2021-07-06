Gwen Stefani Confirms Marriage To Blake Shelton With Series Of Stunning Wedding Day Pics

Gwen Stefani has confirmed she has got hitched to country music star Blake Shelton over the weekend. The couple, who have been together for five years after meeting on the US version of The Voice, tied the knot on Saturday at Blake’s sprawling Oklahoma ranch. The Voice host, Carson Daly, officiated the wedding in front of approximately 40 guests in a small chapel at the ranch.

Gwen confirmed she had walked down the aisle with a series of gorgeous pics on Instagram. The singer wore a stunning Vera Wang wedding dress, which featured a fitted bodice and floor-length tulle skirt. She wore another strapless Vera Wang gown complete with tulle mini skirt for the evening reception, which featured a pair of hand-sewn love birds symbolising the couple.

Three baby lovebirds also made their way into the dress, representing Gwen’s children – Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, seven – with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Gwen finished the outfit with a pair of white stiletto cowboy boots.