Gypsy Rose Blanchard Goes Private On Social Media After 1 Conversation With Her Dad

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is curtailing her social media presence to live a more private life.

Blanchard, who became widely known a decade ago for the murder of her abusive mother, later found empathy online following her release from prison in December. But earlier this week, she shut down her public Instagram account, which had millions of followers.

“A lot of people are like, ‘What happened?’ And what happened is, I had a really good conversation with my dad and he gave me some guidance that I feel like I really needed,” Blanchard said in a video on her TikTok account, which has since been shuttered as well.

Advertisement

“And that guidance was that real life is something you can touch,” she added.

However, Blanchard noted that she has set up a private Instagram page and verified it.

“I had absolutely no trouble or doubts about deleting that public one,” she said in another since-deleted clip. “I have people who were like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re insane for deleting that kind of a following.’ And I’m like, ‘I could give a F about a following.’ That’s not real life.”

The reluctant influencer, who had previously shared videos online about her newfound freedom, went on to explain that she no longer wants to live “under a microscope.”

In 2015, Blanchard and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn carried out a plot to kill her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. In court, the daughter suggested that her mother had Munchausen syndrome by proxy — raising her to falsely believe that she was disabled and chronically ill, and even subjecting her to unnecessary surgery.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, right, married Louisiana teacher Ryan Scott Anderson in 2022. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Advertisement

Gypsy Rose Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Godejohn, who fatally stabbed Blanchard’s mother, was sentenced to life without parole in 2019.

Blanchard married Louisiana teacher Ryan Scott Anderson behind bars at Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center in 2022, before news broke the next year that she’d been cleared for early release.

But the woman whose story has received so much media attention now appears intent on stepping out of the public gaze.

“I don’t understand why people are so interested in my life. I don’t get it,” she said on TikTok. “I don’t see myself as famous. Especially for — for what? Like, I did something bad. I’m trying to make myself a better person now, but I don’t get it.”