Paramore Fans In Frenzy As Band Break Silence Following Erasing All Social Media

After deleting all posts and profile photos on their social media accounts during the festive break, Paramore haven’t exactly alleviated fans’ concerns that they’re heading for a split with their only social media post since the deletion.

On Thursday, the trio posted on their Instagram story that due to “unforeseen circumstances”, they can no longer attend and perform at their planned show on 13 January.

Advertisement

The band apologised for the inconvenience, but added no further context or assurance to fans, leading to a social media frenzy of dedicated fans trying to get to the bottom of what is happening with the pop-punk act and, if they are splitting, and who will replace them as the support act for the UK leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour if they are.

Some theories are that Maisie Peters or Sabrina Carpenter will be replacements for the UK leg of the tour, as they’re supporting the pop icon on other dates.

Either way, fans don’t seem too happy at the prospect.

if paramore are replaced at the eras tour by gracie abrams or maisie peters i will genuinely run into a wall at full speed — fiz (@alamfiz) January 5, 2024

what the hell is happening with paramore pic.twitter.com/rh3a57I3Qi — bee (@paceydjo) January 5, 2024

Advertisement

Other fans remain hopeful that this is just a moment of admin for the band and they’ll be back better than ever later in the year.

with all the uncertainty surrounding paramore (social media, suddenly dropping out of the iheartradio performance), i have hope this is just them cleaning house now that they’re free of their old label rather than any “breaking up” ! — mar 🌻 (@crktree) January 4, 2024

Am I the only person who isn't worried about Paramore right now? There are so many reasons that they might need to stop away from that show. Can we not jump immediately to code red for once please? — Lauren (@Penguingonemad) January 4, 2024

The band recently did an interview with UpRoxx for their December 2023 cover story, that noted that with the band now finished its This Is Why Tour a “chapter of the band’s career has come to a close” and that they’ve technically “fulfilled all legal obligations and are effectively free agents”.

As far as addressed the band’s future, Willaims said “the only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community,” with Zac Farro agreeing: “I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”

Advertisement