Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death in east London are hunting a second suspect over the attack.

A 17-year-old boy appeared in court charged with the murder of Israel Ogunsola, 18, and possession of an offensive weapon on Saturday.

But police are appealing for witnesses to trace a second suspect they believe was involved in the alleged attack.

The victim was found fatally wounded in Link Street, Hackney, by officers on patrol at around 8pm on Wednesday and was pronounced dead 25 minutes later.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as stab wounds.