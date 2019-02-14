Not Having Sex on Valentine's Day? Don't Worry, Half Of All Couples Aren't

Whether you’ve chosen to go all out with soppy cards, romantic dinners and heart-shaped balloons, or ignored Valentine’s Day completely, one thing’s nailed down: almost half of us won’t be having sex on 14 February.

Even on a day dedicated entirely to love, 43% of British couples say they won’t be getting dirty between the sheets according to a new survey by Chemist4U. Instead, they are more likely to be watching Netflix, scrolling through social media or talking to their partner.

Luke*, who has been with his girlfriend for four years, says he can’t remember the last time the pair had sex on Valentine’s Day. Although, he can’t recall what they were doing instead, either. ″If you’ve just had a nice celebratory dinner or a few drinks out then you’re not always feeling at your sexiest when you’re full and gassy from the bubbles,” he says.

“Also when it’s mid-week, really, who has time for that?”