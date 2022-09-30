Half Of Brits Think Liz Truss Should Resign After Just 25 Days In Office

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Half of Britons think Liz Truss should resign as prime minister, a new poll has revealed. She has been in office for 25 days.

Truss is facing a growing backlash - including for Tory MPs - after her mini-Budget spooked the markets.

The YouGov survey published on Friday showed 51% of the public think the prime minster should step down.

Just a quarter of the public (25%) say that she should remain in Downing Street.

Over a third of people (36%) who voted Conservative in 2019 think Truss should throw in the towel already.

The poll also showed that just 3% of the public think that the mini-Budget had the “right ideas”.

A separate YouGov poll for The Times on Thursday showed Labour has an astonishing 33-point lead over the Tories.

The findings come amid widespread criticism of the government’s economic strategy.

The value of the pound plunged following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget last week, which cut taxes for the rich.

Not least among the concerns facing households is the looming possibility of thousands of pounds being added to mortgage bills as the Bank of England will be forced to increase interest rates to shore up the pound.

Some Conservative MPs have gone public with their disquiet ahead of the party’s annual conference in Birmingham which begins this weekend.

Former cabinet minister Julian Smith urged the government to reverse course on the cut to the top rate of tax, saying it must “take responsibility”.