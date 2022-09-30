This Broadcaster Has Some Bleak Predictions For The Tory Party Under Liz Truss

Liz Truss has had quite the week Victoria Jones via PA Wire/PA Images

Less than a month into her premiership, Liz Truss is being accused of causing severe damage to the Conservative Party – and one broadcaster even said she could destroy the Tories altogether.

It’s not exactly the best start for any new prime minister, never mind one elected by the Conservatives – a party which previously prided itself on being financially savvy.

Then a new poll from YouGov dropped on Thursday showing the Labour Party with a 33-point lead over the Tories.

The Times, who commissioned the survey, claimed it was the largest poll lead for any party seen by any pollster since the late 1990s.

Discussing the findings on BBC Question Time hours later, TV presenter Richard Bacon said: “I know that’s only a moment in time, but it feels like a moment nonetheless.”

He continued: “It still seems like an extraordinary reaction to what happened last Friday.

“I mean, Liz Truss could go down in history as the person who wiped out the Conservatives.”

This last comment was met by giggles from the audience.

“Liz Truss could go down in history as the person who wiped out the Conservatives”



Broadcaster @richardpbacon says Labour’s rise in the today’s polls is an “extraordinary” reaction #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/dBdkqeLcpb — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) September 29, 2022

Bacon isn’t alone in joking about the Tories being beyond redemption, though.

People from across the political spectrum noted that this economic crash will affect the entire party – and it’s all happening just before the annual Conservative conference is about to kick off.

Having a Conservative Party conference next week is like holding a funeral for someone who hasn’t quite died yet. — Brendan May (@bmay) September 30, 2022

The last few days have been a catastrophe for the government. But that will be nothing compared to what will happen if they actually do decide to adopt a policy of slashing benefits alongside 45p and bankers bonuses. It will define the Conservative party for a generation. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) September 30, 2022

Ok, two things. 1) Truss will be gone pretty soon. And 2) Conservative Party members should never again have the final say on who is Prime Minister of our country. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 28, 2022

The “Conservative” party is not conserving anything.



Not our nature, our rivers, our coastline, our public services, our NHS, our standards & mores, our rights — the lot is for sale. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 24, 2022

Just spoke to a Tory MP who told me “we ( Conservative party) are just a protectionist racket right now - a gang of marauding ambition - not a serious party”. — emily m (@maitlis) September 28, 2022

Truss and Kwarteng’s budget is just the latest move from a Tory government to have backfired onto the Conservatives.

Boris Johnson was booted out of office in July over partygate, but crises with the Northern Ireland Protocol and Covid hung over much of his time in No.10, too.

Truss is also the fourth consecutive Conservative prime minister the UK has had since 2016.

So, while current prime minister’s management of the economic crisis has definitely sent shockwaves across the country, it could also be seen as the straw that broke the camel’s back.

