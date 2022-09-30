Nicholas.T. Ansell via PA Wire/PA Images

Energy bills are set to increase again from October 1, so if you haven’t submitted a meter reading recently, now really is the the time.

Sending regular meter readings is important, because your energy supplier will estimate your usage otherwise and this could lead to you being overcharged.

Meter readings ensure you’re only actually charged for what you use. You’ll also want to make sure that energy used before October 1 is billed at the cheaper rate.

1. Take a note of your meter read before the Energy Price Guarantee starts on 1st Oct.

2. Send it via our online form before 14th Oct.👉 https://t.co/swhHPknjQm .

We’ll use it to keep your bill accurate.

Have a smart meter or Pay As You Go meter? You don’t need to send a read. pic.twitter.com/iRYhuJZGH7 — British Gas (@BritishGas) September 29, 2022

But first, what’s going on with energy bills?

As you’ve probably heard, they’re about to go up again. Ofgem, the energy bills regulator, is about to raise the price cap again, meaning amount that companies can charge per unit of energy will go up.

The “average” household energy bill will rise from £1,971 per year to £2,500 from October 1. However, some homes may see bills higher than this and Liz Truss has been urged to clarify previous statements she has made regarding a price cap guarantee.

In an interview with BBC Radio Leeds, she said: “The action we’ve taken on energy bills will mean that Leeds and other people in West Yorkshire aren’t going to be facing energy bills of £6,000 which is what was forecast, they’re going to be, through the energy price guarantee, the maximum will be £2,500.”

While typical household use will mean bills are set at £2,500, this is not a universal limit across the country.

In fact, government figures analysed by PA Media suggest the average bill for a detached house under the price freeze will be £3,330, £2,650 for a typical semi-detached house and £1,750 for someone living in a purpose-built flat.

In a tweet on Thursday, MoneySavingExpert.com founder Martin Lewis wrote: “The reason it is so important NOT to communicate that there is a £2,500 cap (is) it risks some people, possibly vulnerable elderly people, thinking they can keep the heat on max all winter, and they won’t pay more than a certain amount.”

How to submit a meter reading

Given all of the above, you really, really want to ensure you’re not being overcharged on your bills. Submitting a meter reading will help – and it takes 10 minutes when you know how.

A digital meter will typically show five numbers in black or white, and this could be followed by one or more red numbers.

You’ll need to send the first five numbers shown from left to right when you send a meter reading (ignore any red numbers) to your energy supplier.

This can be done over the phone, online or through an app.

Confused? This video from E.ON will help.

Just as in March before the April 1 price hike, there are reports on social media of some websites and apps crashing. But don’t panic: you may not need to submit your meter reading ahead of October 1, because most companies are giving customers some wiggle room.

E:on is advising customers to send their reading by October 5, for example, while British Gas has set a deadline of October 14. Check your supplier for individual details.

