Liz Truss Claims Energy Bills Will Be Capped At A Maximum Of £2,500. They're Not.

Liz Truss has made some bizarre claims about the government's attempts to control energy bills Leon Neal via Getty Images

Liz Truss repeatedly suggested during recent interviews that all energy bills will be capped at £2,500 as a maximum – but that’s not the whole truth.

The prime minister has been appearing in local, national and international media interviews in recent weeks trying to explain what support her government is providing to the general public amid the energy crisis.

It came after energy regulator Ofgem was set to raise the cap on bills to be around £3,500 from October 1 for the typical household, increasing to £4,200 come January.

In parliament on September 8, the prime minister promised that the government would “freeze” energy bills at around £2,500 instead, rather than letting them climb for the next two years.

However, as Truss said at the time, this was only the amount the government expects the typical household to have to pay – not a promise which applies to all households, no matter how much they use and what property they live in.

That’s not what Truss is saying now, though.

She told BBC Radio Kent: “We have taken action by the government stepping in, making sure that nobody is paying fuel bills of more than £2,500.”

The prime minister repeated this claim throughout her local media broadcast round.

Liz Truss says the “maximum” people will pay for energy under the government’s new cap is £2,500, which is just not true. — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) September 29, 2022

As Full Fact, a fact-checking charity, explained, even the government’s own assessments note that this is only the amount a typical household will pay for the next two years.

The charity even wrote to the prime minister after she repeated the claim during an interview on CNN over the weekend, noting: “As per the government’s own figures on the impact of the Energy Price Guarantee, it is not the case that ‘no household’ will pay more than £2,500 on their bills.

“This figure is based on what a ‘typical’ household with average use will pay, based on average energy usage.

“Depending on property type and energy usage, some households will pay more than this, although some will pay less.”

Downing Street’s own Energy Price Guarantee also shows that there will be a range of annual energy bills for different households over the next two years.

For instance, the average detached property will pay £3,300 in yearly energy bills while a converted flat will pay an average of £1,950.

The government's own breakdown of how its announcement will affect different properties gov.uk

Full Fact concluded: “This isn’t good enough.The public deserves to know what bills they should expect this winter.

“Suggesting there is a hard cap on bills risks vulnerable people thinking they can use as much energy as they want for £2,500.

“The prime minister should publicly correct her claim.”

Liz Truss repeatedly told the BBC that energy bills are capped at £2,500. They are not.



This figure is based on what a “typical” household with average use will pay. It is *not* the maximum amount any household will pay. pic.twitter.com/uQu8GXIxif — Full Fact (@FullFact) September 29, 2022

Full Fact isn’t the only one to notice either.

MoneySavingExpert, Martin Lewis, has repeatedly claimed out the confusion around the energy price cap freeze on Twitter.

Pls share to stop confusion.



THERE IS NO £2,500 CAP ON ENERGY BILLS.



Instead the new 1 Oct guarantee, like the old caps, limits

- Daily charge (28p gas, 46p elec)

- & Unit rates (10p/kWh gas, 34p/kWh elec)



So use more, pay more. £2,500 is just what someone with avg use'd pay — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) September 28, 2022

Presenter for ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid, also pointed out that the cap is based on “per unit of energy not per bill”.

I was with a photographer who rang his energy company in despair as his bill was going from £3k to £5k.



“I asked why it wasn’t capped at £2500 like we’d been told”.



This is why the govt trotting out the £2500 figure is misleading. The cap is per UNIT of energy NOT per bill. — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) September 29, 2022

Others pointed it out, too.

On her broadcast round this morning, the Prime Minister said that, thanks to the gov intervention, “people across this country are not facing energy bills of more than £2,500” this year. Not only is this downright wrong, it’s wildly dangerous – a thread 🧵 1/ — Alan Whitehead (@alanwhiteheadmp) September 29, 2022

It would be really helpful if people - and the Prime Minister! - could stop saying that household energy bills are now capped at £2,500. They aren’t.

Unit prices & daily fees are capped at such a level so that *the typical household bill* will be £2,500.

1/2 — Duncan Weldon (@DuncanWeldon) September 29, 2022