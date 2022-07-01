If You're Upset About Halifax's Pronoun Badges, You Are The Problem

HalifaxBank on Twitter Halifax's new name badges for staff

Halifax announced this week that it was going to offer to put employees’ pronouns on their name badges.

Adding the caption, “Pronouns matter. #ItsAPeopleThing,” Halifax made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday – and it immediately started trending.

While it’s not the first major company to do so, the small announcement – which was accompanied by a photo of a badge reading “Gemma (she/her/hers) – triggered significant backlash from some less than enthusiastic customers.

The conversation around people’s pronouns has become one of the main topics of contention when it comes to trans issues, despite it being a simple gesture of inclusivity.

Pronouns, the word used to refer to someone or to a group of people, can be used to misgender someone (where you assume the wrong gender identity) if used incorrectly.

The tweet triggered accusations of “woke virtue signalling”, and threats from angry customers who were considering closing their accounts because the bank was supposedly trying to impose a different world view on them.

Fortunately, not everyone reacted like that.

Pronouns are, of course, important to many people, as some tweets were quick to point out.

They're a marker of who you are, how would you feel if your boss always referred to you as she, your work as hers? It would be alienating, it would say you didn't belong or matter. It's a very little thing that for most it's just what they've always done, for some it means a lot — David - Glitter Squirrel - La! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈 (@obliquewords) June 29, 2022

But, at the end of the day, this debate can be boiled down to name badges – so the online reaction from critics does seem a little out of proportion...

I don't see why people get so worked up about a bloody name badge!?!!? — Adam Coates (@adamcoates4) June 30, 2022

Nice! Sorry about the triggered snowflakes in the replies who are offended by something as small as pronouns. Show me where the pronouns hurt you, snowflakes 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — 🌠Daley Eve🌠 (@Daley_Kong) June 29, 2022

Weird to see so many people in a frothing rage about a bit of harmless courtesy. Well done for doing this. — Paul Duane 🏳️‍⚧️ (@paulduanefilm) June 29, 2022

every single person on the planet refers to themselves by a set of pronouns, why is it controversial to let people know what they are? — Luke Rogers (@saiint) June 30, 2022

We are of course talking about name badges. So addressing the person by name would be expected. But some people have androgynous names, as I do. — Cassandra Schadenfreude (@Frances_Coppola) June 30, 2022

Anyone seriously thinking of closing their accounts over this would really want to have a good chat with them self.This does not affect your life one jot.If someone wants to take the option of putting their pronouns on their name badge who cares? Don't get why this bothers anyone — Fpl Alf (@RebelFpl) June 29, 2022

And, including your pronouns is still optional for Halifax staff – meaning the new policy is not being forced on anyone.

Makes me laugh because these are entirely optional for staff, the crowd that are kicking off about this are making a mountain out of the tiniest molehill. — Katy ♓🌙 (@Katy_mo) June 30, 2022

At least a few people managed to maintain a sense of perspective and point out there were far more important things to be worrying about right now.

Gender Critical Movement/Terfs on abortion: Tumbleweed.



Gender Critical Movement/Terfs on pronouns: “This is outrageous. I’m going to close my account.” — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) June 29, 2022

Luckily, the bank was unperturbed by the reaction.

Replying on Twitter to the angry customers, it replied: “We strive for inclusion, equality and quite simply, in doing what’s right. If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.”

Halifax echoed this sentiment in a later statement, explaining: “We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity.

“We care about our customers’ and colleagues’ individual preferences so, for us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental mis-gendering.”

Halifax was backed by rival HSBC too, who tweeted that it was a “positive step forward for equality and inclusion”.

Professor Bobby Duffy from King’s College London told the BBC the whole fiasco was a typical indication of the “culture war” debate, particularly because there was an “utter lack of understanding of the other side’s perspective and deep suspicion of their motives”.