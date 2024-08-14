'I've Been Knocked Out 3 Times': Halle Berry Names All Her Injuries From Action Films

Halle Berry via Associated Press

Halle Berry has endured some hair-raising accidents while filming action movies.

In a new Netflix interview that featured her fellow actor Mark Wahlberg, the Oscar winner listed off the many injuries she’s sustained on set, including at least 10 broken bones.

“Arm broken, broke ribs twice — two ribs one time, three ribs another — broke tailbone, broke two toes and [my middle] finger,” Halle said while promoting the film The Union.

The Catwoman star said she’s also been knocked out three times in her decades-long Hollywood career.

Mark’s list of wounds didn’t sound fun, either, though it paled in comparison.

“Torn meniscus, separated shoulder, ego bruised quite a few times,” the US actor quipped.

The two stars didn’t specify which movies they were working on when they sustained their injuries.

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry via Associated Press

Halle and Mark also shared the handy skills they’ve acquired on gigs over the years.

For her films, Halle said she picked up jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, kickboxing, taekwondo, shooting, and the Afro-Brazilian martial art capoeira. Mark revealed that he learned to crochet and dance ballet and tango for his 2010 action comedy The Other Guys.

Both actors admitted to struggling with underwater shooting.

Halle said she spent nearly two and a half minutes underwater shooting 2012’s Dark Tide, while Mark said he endured 10 minutes underwater for 2000’s The Perfect Storm.

Explaining the ordeal of filming in a tank of water, Mark recalled: “There was guys underneath the water holding my feet to hold me in position. And they didn’t know where I was in relation to the waves,” he said. “So I’m sucking in water and it’s going up and over my head. And I’m just trying to stay there and do the line and make sure I got the tear in the eye. That was not fun.”