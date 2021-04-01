This Halloumi Saganaki Recipe With Figs And Honey Is Spot On

Ingredients:

300g halloumi cheese

1 medium egg

4 tablespoons fine

Semolina or polenta

3 tablespoons sunflower oil

2 tablespoons runny honey

1 teaspoon thyme leaves, finely chopped

Couple of handfuls of rocket leaves

4–5 fresh figs, quartered (optional)

3 tablespoons pomegranate seeds

Black pepper:

Method:

1. Cut the halloumi into eight thick slices.

2. Beat the egg in a small bowl and lay the semolina or polenta out on a plate.

3. Dip the halloumi slices in the beaten egg, then roll them in the semolina or polenta so they have a crust around them.

4. Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan until it is hot, then fry the halloumi pieces for a few minutes on each side until they are golden brown. Place on some kitchen paper to soak up any excess oil.

5. Meanwhile, heat the honey in a small saucepan with the thyme.

6. Now assemble the dish. Place the rocket on a serving plate and arrange the halloumi on top, nestling the figs around. Drizzle a little of the hot honey over each slice of halloumi. Finish with a smattering of pomegranate seeds and grind over some black pepper.

Recipe from Ripe Figs by Yasmin Khan, published by Bloomsbury, £26. Out on April 1.