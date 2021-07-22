The traditional progestogen-only pill prevents pregnancy by thickening the mucus in the cervix to stop sperm reaching an egg, the NHS explains, and needs to be taken every day to work, with no break between pill packs, unlike the combined pill. The desogestrel progestogen-only pill can also stop ovulation.

It’s very important to take this kind of contraception at the same time each day. If you take it more than 3 hours late (traditional progestogen-only pill) – or 12 hours late (desogestrel pill) – it may not be effective.

Taken correctly, the progesterone-only pill is more than 99% effective, according to the NHS, but with “typical use” (how a lot of women take it in real life), it’s only about 91% effective.

When you start taking the pill, your periods may stop or become lighter, irregular or more frequent and side effects can include spotty skin and breast tenderness – but these should clear up within a few months.