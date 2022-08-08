Harper and David Beckham pictured at The Weeknd's show on Saturday night Instagram/David Beckham

David Beckham’s daughter Harper couldn’t resist poking fun at her old man’s moves as the pair enjoyed a night out together over the weekend.

On Saturday night, David and Harper attended The Weeknd’s show in Miami, with the football legend sharing clips from the show on his Instagram page.

This included one moment when he got a little ahead of himself while singing along to Out Of Time, much to his daughter’s audible amusement.

“Embarrassing dad moment,” he joked, adding: “[My] timing was a little off but we got there in the end and I made Harper Seven laugh… WOW what a show… THAT SMILE.”

Along with clips of the concert, David revealed that he and Harper were also able to meet The Weeknd backstage after his show at the Hard Rock Stadium.

On Monday, David posted another clip from the night, this time showing the youngest Beckham having a playful dig at her father’s dancing abilities during I Feel It Coming.

He wrote: “Our little girl is so cute I had to post another cause she is mocking the dad dance whilst being so cute.”

During a recent interview with Vogue Australia, Victoria Beckham opened up about her relationship with Harper – and the 11-year-old’s thoughts on her Spice Girls outfits.

“[Harper is] not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top,” the former chart-topper explained.

“She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short’. Then David piped up and said, ‘Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were’.