Harper's Poem For David Beckham And Other Heartwarming Celeb Father's Day Messages

Victoria Beckham shared a touching poem her daughter Harper wrote for David Beckham on Father’s Day - a day on which many celebs offered us heartwarming insights into their family lives, including Jennifer Garner’s co-parenting tribute to ex Ben Affleck and John Legend’s praise for Chrissy Teigen never taking a break from “mummy duty” (ie.breast pumping). VB shared a photo of the poem titled ‘Thank you Daddy, I love you Daddy’ by six-year-old Harper on an Instagram story, as well as sharing a family photo of David and three of their children. One of the most touching lines is: “Thank you for all the the fun we have together, for hugging me until I almost burst.”

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 17, 2018 at 2:06am PDT

Harper’s poem reads: “Thank you Daddy for being kind and helpful, for helping me snow board and do tricks. “For helping me with my tricky homework, and for helping me paint pretty pictures. “Thank you for all the the fun we have together, for hugging me until I almost burst, “For playing football with me, and for going to smiggle with me. “Thank you Daddy for making me laugh, for playing the hand wrestle game, for telling me funny jokes, and for playing silly pranks on me. “Thank you Daddy for being you, for loving me with all your heart, for tickling me in bed, and for taking care of me. “Thank you Daddy for being the best in evr. I love you Daddy and hope you have a special day. Harper xoxoxoxo.” The other Beckham children also shared messages on Instagram. Brooklyn, 19, chose a black and white shot of his mum and dad and wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world. Love you so much ”

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jun 17, 2018 at 3:36am PDT

While 15-year-old Romeo shared a photo of him stood next to his dad, looking proud and also praised David for being the best dad in the world.

A post shared by Romeo (@romeobeckham) on Jun 17, 2018 at 3:44am PDT

And 13-year-old Cruz wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever. Thank you so much for everything you have done, I love you so much.”

A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Jun 17, 2018 at 4:24am PDT

David himself shared a tribute to his own father and wrote: “Being a parent is the most special and the most rewarding role you could ever have, so cherish every single moment.”

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 17, 2018 at 2:26am PDT

Other famous families sharing the Father’s Day love included: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their two children, two-year-old Luna and one-month-old Miles

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 17, 2018 at 9:11am PDT

Never one to miss a beat John turned the focus back onto his wife and praised her for being on “mummy duty”, by expressing milk in the car while taking him out for a celebratory dinner.

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 17, 2018 at 6:25pm PDT

Emilie Goldblum, Jeff Goldblum and their children two-year-old Charlie and one-year-old River.

A post shared by Emilie Goldblum (@emiliegoldblum) on Jun 17, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT

Jennifer Garner and her three children with ex Ben Affleck, 12-year-old Violet, nine-year-old Seraphina and six-year-old Samuel. “Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, ” she wrote.

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Jun 17, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

Busy Philipps, Marc Silverstein and their kids, nine-year-old Birdie and four-year-old Cricket. Busy wrote a post in praise of a reluctant father: “Marc wasn’t sure he wanted kids when we met. Then he thought one was enough. Good thing I’m bossy AF because no one was more meant to be a father than this guy. Happy Father’s Day to Marc, who is the greatest, most loving and most fun dad to our little girls and HFD to all you dads out there doing your dad thing.”

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jun 17, 2018 at 10:17am PDT

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats and their children, seven-year-old Egypt and three-year-old Genesis.