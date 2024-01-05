Harris Dickinson Reveals The 1 Unique Way He Used To Wind Up Zac Efron On Set Of The Iron Claw

Harris Dickinson and Zac Efron NBC/Steven Simione/Getty

The Iron Claw actor Harris Dickinson has revealed he had a unique way of winding up co-star Zac Efron on set.

Harris and Zac play brothers David and Kevin Von Erich in the new biopic, which charts the professional wrestling family’s ascent to fame and numerous scandals.

Speaking to W magazine for the publication’s annual Best Performances issue, the Triangle Of Sadness star revealed he first began acting at school, when he played Corny Collins in a production of Hairspray.

Asked if he had ever revealed this to Zac – who appeared in the big-screen version of the hit musical – Harrison admitted: “I haven’t actually told Zac. Maybe I was too embarrassed. I did bring up High School Musical a lot.”

He continued: “Every day, I’d sing a different song from the film just to torture him. He’s proud of it—as he should be. Three great films.”

Zac Efron in his High School Musical days, pictured in 2005 Michael Tran Archive via Getty Images

Asked about this during his own W magazine interview, Zac shared: “People like to do that to mess with me. It’s pretty funny.

“We had a scene where we show up to a party where Stanley [Simons], I think, is singing a song. He performed it live, and then they just continued to move on to another song, and it was something from High School Musical.

“I had to stay in character while that was going on, and everybody else was just losing it. The camera was on me, and I was just trying to stay in character. It put me in Kevin’s shoes a little bit. I felt very uncomfortable.”

Zac played Troy Bolton in all three High School Musical films, which began as Disney Channel original movies before making the jump to the big screen for the third and final instalment.

However, Zac’s own singing voice was not used in the first High School Musical film, although he recorded his own vocals for both sequels, before going on to appear in the movie musicals Hairspray and The Greatest Showman later in his career.