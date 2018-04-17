US actor Harry Anderson has died at the age of 65. The star was best known for his role as Harry ‘The Hat’ Gittes on 80s sitcom ‘Cheers’ and Judge Harry Stone on ‘Night Court’. He was found dead at his home in Asheville, North Carolina, by police on Monday (16 April).

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images Harry Anderson pictured here in 1987

Asheville Police Department later confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that no foul play was suspected. As well as his role in ‘Cheers’ and ‘Night Court’, Harry was also remembered for playing one of the Losers Club adults in the original miniseries of Stephen King’s ‘IT’. Harry began his career as a magician, and moved into acting with his role in ‘Cheers’, appearing in six episodes between 1982 and 1993.

Gary Miller via Getty Images Harry was found dead in his home on Monday, aged 65

He went on to star in ’Night Guard, with his character in the series was also known for his fandom of jazz singer Mel Torme - a passion the real-life Harry shared. The sitcom aired in the States from 1984 to 1992 and earned Harry three consecutive Emmy nominations from 1985 to 1987. After the show ended, he starred as columnist Dave Barry in the CBS comedy ‘Dave’s World’ which ran for four seasons. Harry is survived by wife Elizabeth, who he married in 2000.