Harry Styles Pledges $1m To Gun Safety Organisation After Texas School Shooting

Harry Styles Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Harry Styles has pledged $1m (£790,760) to a US gun safety organisation after the Texas school shooting last week.

The As It Was singer will donate from proceeds from the North American leg of his current show Love On Tour to the nonprofit organisation Everytown.

Advertisement

It comes after 19 children and two adults were killed after a teenage gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Writing on Instagram, Harry said: “Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Advertisement

“On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

Tour promoter Live Nation later said it will match Harry’s donation to Everytown, “equalling over $1m and counting”.

Advertisement

The shooting is the deadliest at a US primary school since the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were killed almost a decade ago.

Following the shooting, a wave of stars including Matthew McConaughey, Taylor Swift and James Corden paid tribute to the victims and called for urgent action on gun control.