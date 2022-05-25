Biden On Texas School Shooting: 'Why Are We Willing To Live With This Carnage?'

And the shooting in Uvalde came only 10 days after 10 Black people were shot dead by an 18-year-old white supremacist at a supermarket in Buffalo.

“I am sick and tired of it. We have to act,” Biden said, noting he has worked throughout his political career to try to pass common sense gun laws. He was vice president when the Sandy Hook shooting occurred.

“The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong,” the president added. “For God’s sake, we have to have the courage to stand up to the industry.”

The president then spoke to the “parents who will never see their child again, never have them jump in bed and cuddle with them, parents who will never be the same.” Two of Biden’s children have died.

“To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away. There’s a hollowness in your chest. ... And it’s never quite the same,” Biden said as he asked the nation to pray for the families.