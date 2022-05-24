News

14 Students, Teacher Killed In Shooting At Texas Elementary School – Governor

More than a dozen children were killed along with the gunman during a shooting at Robb Elementary School, Texas governor Greg Abbott said.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

 and  

Associate Reporter, HuffPost

Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
MARCO BELLO / REUTERS

More than a dozen children and a teacher were killed following a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, the state’s governor said.

Police in Uvalde responded to Robb Elementary School after reports of the shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Fourteen students and a teacher were killed, Texas governor Greg Abbott said during a press conference.

“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said. HuffPost is working to independently verify that number.

The shooter, an 18-year-old male, was killed by responding officers, Abbott said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Sebastian Murdock - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Andre Ellington - Associate Reporter, HuffPost

Associate Reporter, HuffPost

Suggest a correction
Texasmass shootingSchool shootingRobb Elementary SchoolUvalde

Popular in the Community