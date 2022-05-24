14 Students, Teacher Killed In Shooting At Texas Elementary School – Governor

Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. MARCO BELLO / REUTERS

More than a dozen children and a teacher were killed following a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, the state’s governor said.

JUST IN: Gov. Greg Abbott gives an update on the school shooting in Uvalde. INFO: https://t.co/rhVwftZh2Y pic.twitter.com/4JSRU5FQlR — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) May 24, 2022

Police in Uvalde responded to Robb Elementary School after reports of the shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Fourteen students and a teacher were killed, Texas governor Greg Abbott said during a press conference.

Advertisement

“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said. HuffPost is working to independently verify that number.

The shooter, an 18-year-old male, was killed by responding officers, Abbott said.

Advertisement