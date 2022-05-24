14 Students, Teacher Killed In Shooting At Texas Elementary School – Governor

More than a dozen children and a teacher were killed following a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, the state’s governor said.
Police in Uvalde responded to Robb Elementary School after reports of the shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Fourteen students and a teacher were killed, Texas governor Greg Abbott said during a press conference.
“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said. HuffPost is working to independently verify that number.
The shooter, an 18-year-old male, was killed by responding officers, Abbott said.
